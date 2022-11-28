Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after purchasing an additional 109,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $90.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

