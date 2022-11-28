LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $73,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPHD opened at $45.13 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.94.

