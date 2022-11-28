LPL Financial LLC Has $73.66 Million Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,026 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $73,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,980,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 105,695 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 715.5% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 108,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 95,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,007 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $66.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $94.37.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.