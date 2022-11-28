Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.08 Million in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,502 shares of company stock worth $663,637. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 82.62%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading

