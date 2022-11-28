LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,056,062 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,525,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $80,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 707,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 217,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 987,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 117,228 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.85 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

