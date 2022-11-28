Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,191 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHH opened at $120.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $118.51. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.22.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

See Also

