LPL Financial LLC Buys 54,433 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $84,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 88,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

