Shaw Communications (SJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.
Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
