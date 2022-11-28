Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 317 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CGI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in CGI by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB opened at $85.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.94. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

