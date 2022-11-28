Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 1,293 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $12,960,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of BCE by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,889,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,302 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BCE by 42.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in BCE by 238.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,153,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

