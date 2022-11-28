Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,740 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $83,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 559.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 295,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $44.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.