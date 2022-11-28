Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after acquiring an additional 724,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after acquiring an additional 542,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after acquiring an additional 538,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $16,081,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $47.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $379,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,993.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

