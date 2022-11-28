LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.84% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $76,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $68.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

