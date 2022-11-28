LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,332 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $84,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.13 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $113.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

