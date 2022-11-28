Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 137 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $176.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.32. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.16.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

