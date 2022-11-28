Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,030,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,345 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $78,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $75.14 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

