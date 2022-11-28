LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.93% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $82,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $128.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

