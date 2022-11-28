LPL Financial LLC Acquires 247,669 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.86% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $77,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $77.26 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

