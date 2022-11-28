M&T Bank Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20 (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $19.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $172.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 44.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.