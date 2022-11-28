U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $272.82 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

