Bank of America Lowers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Underperform

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.23% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG opened at $149.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.