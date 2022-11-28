LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $74,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

