Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $495,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 22.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 36,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,510,000 after buying an additional 93,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.66 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.47.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.