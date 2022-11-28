3,900 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $359.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

