PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $136.93 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average is $139.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

