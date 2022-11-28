U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 299.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 128.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 292.0% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 309.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 692 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom stock opened at $112.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 206.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $152.62.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.