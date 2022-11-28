iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $84,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $284.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $247.38 and a one year high of $302.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.37.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

