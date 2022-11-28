Yatra Online (YTRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th.

Yatra Online Price Performance

YTRA opened at $2.72 on Monday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Yatra Online during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

