U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $80.14 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70.

