AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 100.0% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 600,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $159.62 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

