Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $108,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.