LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $104,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $59.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

