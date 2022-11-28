Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gentex by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,754,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

