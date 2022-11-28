LPL Financial LLC Has $105.86 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.85% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $105,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 415,962 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 265,816 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,261,000. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 385,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after buying an additional 230,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 140,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $79.24 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

