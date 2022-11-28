LPL Financial LLC Has $106.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,333,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,944 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $106,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $74.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.03. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

