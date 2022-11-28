LPL Financial LLC Has $98.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.43% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $98,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $183.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.