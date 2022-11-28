LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,775 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $96,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after purchasing an additional 913,373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after purchasing an additional 785,048 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,970,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after purchasing an additional 513,282 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $71.58. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

