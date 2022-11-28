Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $14.19 Million Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 184,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

