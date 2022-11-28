Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Makes New $14.19 Million Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 547,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.75% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolve Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 933,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 184,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $25.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.08. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
