Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.