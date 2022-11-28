U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,262,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $104,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $44.26 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.