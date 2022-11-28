Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock opened at $275.00 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.03 and its 200 day moving average is $253.70. The company has a market capitalization of $201.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

