Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 341,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Comcast worth $95,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in Comcast by 746.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 41,118 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,377 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 118,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Finally, First National Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Announces Dividend

CMCSA stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

