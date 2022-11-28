Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Intuit by 20.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in Intuit by 5.1% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $533.00 to $467.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $697.27. The firm has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total transaction of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

