Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 903 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $14,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,041 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,343,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.97.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $144.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $378.11.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

