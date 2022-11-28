Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after acquiring an additional 525,014 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $551.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $518.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.53. The company has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.