LPL Financial LLC Sells 89,727 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.33% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $85,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 731,977 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

