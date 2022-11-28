Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,182 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 11.47% of FONAR worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FONAR by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FONAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FONR. StockNews.com upgraded FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FONAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other FONAR news, CEO Timothy Raymond Damadian bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $34,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONAR stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.01. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $19.32.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

