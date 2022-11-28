LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Lowe’s Companies worth $90,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 106,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,741,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

