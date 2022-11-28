LPL Financial LLC Has $95.20 Million Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.10% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $95,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TLH stock opened at $110.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day moving average is $115.45. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $152.65.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.