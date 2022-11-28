LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $88,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOT stock opened at $188.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

